Bay Area Beef: Kehlani and fellow rapper Kamaiyah explain why he fell

Things are not right in The Town right now! There is an alleged dispute between Kehlani and her former friend and fellow Oakland artist Kamaiyah.

The two were rumored to have quarreled after what appeared to be a close friendship, and now they're turning to social media to tell their sides of the meat!

There has been a lot of speculation about what caused the fall of the two, especially considering that Kamaiyah signed with YG, who is also Kehlani's ex-boyfriend.

Well, this all started on Tuesday night when Kamaiyah suggested during an IG Live that Kehlani had no real credit on the streets of her hometown. He even mentioned Keyshia Cole, another Oakland artist who is reportedly not on good terms with Kehlani, being verified on the streets, but not Kehlani.

On Wednesday, Kehlani decided to address the situation in a series of tweets, saying she wanted to handle it privately, but Kamaiyah was not responding to it and took it to Twitter.

You can read Kehlani's tweets and see Kamaiyah's life below:

Kehlani tried to take the high road by saying she would not speak negatively about "someone I ever cared about." With which I have a matching tattoo.

She even claimed that when things didn't work out between her and Kamaiyah professionally, Kamaiyah put a "green light,quot; on Kehlani's family and friends.

Kamaiyah later said in another video that she apologized for threatening Kehlani, but also said she was upset with Kehlani's disrespect and said that Kehlani called her "black,quot; and "ghetto."

Watch Kamaiyah explain her side below:

We hope these two can fix things!

