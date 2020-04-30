Bashaud Breeland Explains Arrests in Deleted Tweets, Says "You Really Shouldn't Be Charged,quot;

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested in South Carolina on multiple charges Tuesday.

The six-year NFL veteran was charged with possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish; driving with an open container of alcohol; driving without a license; and resist arrest. He was held in the York County Jail.

On Wednesday, Breeland explained the circumstances of his arrest and said that the drugs for which he was charged did not belong to him. In deleted tweets, he said that two men approached his car at the service station and, when the police stopped, they threw his "something,quot; in his car and he was arrested.

For his tweets:

Many people want to speculate on my situation and I don't know the facts. I was actually at a gas pump, two guys who approached the police and threw something out of my car when the police stopped and the police saw it and I was the detainee. charges that really shouldn't be charged I'm not fighting to clear a name, I don't care, 'cause people think I know the innocent truth until their guilt is proven

However, that doesn't match a York County sheriff's agent's memory of Breeland's arrest. TMZ Sports, quoting the deputy, reported Wednesday that Breeland and two other men smoked marijuana at a service station at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The deputy later said the men tried to hide the marijuana when it arrived, and that Breeland tried to leave the scene.

At that time, the deputy said, the officer who arrested him pulled out a Taser pistol and ordered Breeland to stop resisting, which he would not comply with. The officer then pulled out his firearm and continued to direct him with "more legal orders." When the officer finally arrested Breeland, officers searched his car and found "a great blunt marijuana," 3.2 grams of marijuana, and open bottles of beer and tequila.

Breeland comes from a season with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in which he started 15 games and played in every postseason game. He made three interceptions, including one in the Super Bowl, and returned two fumbles for Kansas City, adding 66 tackles this season. He signed a one-year, $ 4.5 million contract in early April.