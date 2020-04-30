Baseball Hall of Fame Cancels Induction Ceremony

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their big moment in Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it canceled the July 26 induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the class will be included in next year's induction festivities on July 25, 2021.

A record crowd was expected this summer in the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former captain of the New York Yankees who was elected in January by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Jeter and Walker were to be recruited with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the union leader of the pioneering players who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

