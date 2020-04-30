Bank robber named "Bandit Glamor Shot,quot; pleads guilty in Denver court

A prolific bank robber, called the "Glamor Shot Bandit," pleaded guilty Thursday to Denver District Court for aggravated robbery.

Brianna Casias, 20, was wearing extravagant costumes to hide her identity while committing multiple robberies and robbery attempts, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. She will be sentenced on May 18.

During each robbery, the bandit never spoke, but "gave the cashier a handwritten note demanding,quot; cash, according to a press release. The loss from thefts was $ 16,861.

Casias was charged in May 2019 with aggravated robbery, felony threat, felony robbery, five robbery charges, two counts of criminal attempt to commit robbery and tampering with physical evidence. She escalated a violent pattern that eventually brandished a pistol and committed multiple robberies in one day, prosecutors said.

The dates of the robberies and banks of 2019 victimized in the case were:

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

March 22: Vectra Bank, 3600 Quebec St., Denver

April 1: Key Bank, 6405 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

April 5: Key Bank, 3410 E. 1st Ave., Denver

April 9: Liberty Savings Bank, 6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver (attempt)

April 9: First Bank, 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

April 9: TCF Bank, 18520 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Denver

May 8: West Bank, 2050 S. Downing St., Denver (attempt)

May 8: TCF Bank, 2690 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton

Casias wore a variety of costumes, according to an arrest affidavit in the case, including glasses, sunglasses, hats, baseball caps, and scarves. The thief usually wore latex gloves and carried a bag or purse.

Two stolen vehicles, both older Honda Civic sedans, were used during at least four thefts, according to the affidavit.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers advisory on April 18, 2019 brought investigators to Casias as a suspect. On April 23, 2019, a second suggestion was received to stop the crime, identifying Casias.

She had previously been arrested on suspicion of assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and theft.