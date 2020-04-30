Baltimore resorts to aerial surveillance as homicides continue

BALTIMORE – Starting Friday, the approximately 600,000 people living in Baltimore will be constantly searched every time they go out into the open.

Marvin L. Cheatham Sr., for example, knows that it could be observed while going to a doctor's appointment or visiting friends. You will be spied on in your backyard, and when you get into your car, and when driving around town, your entire trip will also be recorded.

All of his movements will be captured, and he agrees with this, even though the police will have no search warrant, and the overwhelming majority of Baltimore citizens will not have committed any crime, because the city is heavily besieged by violence. .

"I am so upset and angry at all these people who have died, I am willing to give up some of my rights, bad as it may seem, and I am a strong civil rights person," said Cheatham, who led his local NAACP Chapter in the 1990s. "I had 19 homicides two years ago in my neighborhood."

Over the next six months, up to three planes equipped with wide-angle cameras will sweep Baltimore on daytime flights designed to capture movement in approximately 90 percent of the city. The software will stitch together the photos taken once per second, creating a continuous visual record to support street-level cameras, license plate readers, and shooting sound detectors that the police already use to try to solve crimes.

Analysts alerted to a crime will be able to zoom in from the city-wide image and move back and forth in time to identify the movements of potential suspects and witnesses, telling officers in a matter of hours where to look for people who traveled to and from the scene.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison promised that this system will only be used to investigate homicides, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies, and vehicle thefts. He said he does not know if the pilot program will be effective.

"I have no expectations of what I would or would not do because it has never been done in the United States before," he told The Associated Press. "What they have shown me shows me that it is a potential tool that detectives could use in the fight against crime."

Regarding concerns about violating the rights of people across a city, Harrison said the Supreme Court ruled that "there is no expectation of privacy in a public place."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland argues that this continued aerial surveillance violates reasonable expectations of privacy regarding the movement, results in indiscriminate searches without a court order, and impedes the right to assemble freely.

It is the technological equivalent of a police officer who follows every resident, wherever they go, every time they leave their home, said ACLU chief attorney David Rocah.

"If that were to happen in real life, I think everyone would understand very clearly and viscerally the privacy implications, but because this is done remotely with sophisticated video technology from an airplane, we don't experience the invasion the same way." Rocah said. said.

A federal judge denied the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction, saying that much more intrusive surveillance has been found constitutional. The plaintiffs are attractive.

Ohio-based Persistent Surveillance Systems will capture the images and provide the analysis to police, funded with approximately $ 3.7 million from Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold.

PSS President Ross McNutt initially developed the technology to help the Air Force identify people leaving improvised explosive devices that were killing troops in Iraq. McNutt says the resolution of the images is not sharp enough to identify faces, ethnicity, gender, and clothing, nor the color, make, model, and license plate of the vehicles.

Police say they will not use this to monitor people outside the context of a serious crime that has already happened. The city agreement specifies that PSS analysts will study the movements "only when it is already known that a heinous violent crime occurred."

But ACLU plaintiffs, community activists and political organizers said simply knowing that their movements are being recorded makes people reluctant to participate in events and protests.

The contractor already secretly tested this surveillance in Baltimore in 2016, when the crime skyrocketed after the death in police custody of a young black man, Freddie Gray. But that effort was cut short once exposed, and violent crime has flourished since then, along with police mistrust, and some of Baltimore's leaders are now publicly committed to testing mass aerial surveillance.

This deeply segregated port city has suffered more than 300 homicides a year for five years in a row, setting a US per capita record. USA With 348 murders in 2019. Eighty-nine people have been killed so far in 2020, just three less than last year's rate. However, misdemeanors decreased dramatically as people took refuge indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, with 177 non-fatal shots, compared to 212 last year.

External investigators from three universities and RAND Corp. will assess whether the program leads to arrests and case closings, garners public support, and ultimately has a deterrent effect.

Andrew Ferguson, a law professor who writes about the police using big data, said police chiefs see technology as a solution when violence in their communities supports them.

"It doesn't matter what that something is. They just have to answer because,quot; Boss, what are you doing about the crime? "Ferguson said." The real answers are, 'Well, I need better schools. I need more jobs. I need some hope and opportunity in these cities, better homes. " But that is not available. He doesn't have that. "