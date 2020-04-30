Azriel Clary shoots R. Kelly in a freestyle video

Azriel Clary has a lot to say about her former alleged captor, R. Kelly, and released a freestyle video where she shoots subliminal punches at both the disgraced singer and her enemies.

"Everyone wants to hear my peace / They say I'm using influence, they hate to see the baby eat / He's so crazy because I swear, I'm not trying to compete / I guess my aura says a lot even in defeat / For all the women who are hitting, they probably hurt you and never healed you properly / It'll take more to get a reaction from me / To all the n * ggas who say it stinks, probably the same six n * ggas that hit b * Get up / knock down a strong woman because you can't keep up. "

Azriel recently released a video where she spoke about her healing process. She is currently in therapy. She says that in time, she will tell everything about her experience with the star.