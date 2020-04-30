Award-winning stage designer Obie was 79 – Up News Info

Jun Maeda, the Obie Award-winning designer and set designer resident at New York's acclaimed La MaMa Experimental Theater Club since 1970, died on April 6 of COVID-19 at Mt. Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan. He was 79 years old.

His death was announced today by Mia Yoo, artistic director of La MaMa.

"Jun Maeda was a treasure of La MaMa and one of the pioneers of experimental theater," Yoo said. “He was a master artist whose vision was transcendent and essential to the incomparable body of work that was being done in the early days of experimental theater. His unique work and creative spirit continued until his death, as did his influence on generations of theater artists. "

In a 50-year career, Maeda worked with directors such as Andrei Serban, Harvey Fierstein, Peter Brook, Joseph Chaikin, and La Mama founder Ellen Stewart, among many others. A graduate of Nihon University, Maeda came to New York in 1970 as part of the Japan Experimental Theater groups, Tokyo Kid Brothers and Shuji Terayama.

Related story Peter H. Hunt dies: award-winning director Tony & # 39; 1776 & # 39 ;, uncle of actress Helen Hunt was 81

Maeda soon became a notable stage designer in the Off Broadway world, beginning with Serban-directed productions (including Medea, Electra, Trojan Women) Later designed the 1987 Fierstein ensemble Safe sexand Fritz Bennewitz The chalk circle of the Caucasus. Other notable projects at La Mama included Stewart's. Mythos OedipusFrom Chaikin Lies and secretsFrom John Caird Waiting for GodotLinda Mussman The birds and Jean Claude Van-Itallie Tibetan book of the dead and The Tempest.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"Maeda was unique," said Serban. “Since he came to La Mama, shortly after me, he seemed like a mysterious man from the beginning and somehow he remained like that and now he took that mystery with him. But no one was more dedicated, more modest, more discreet. No one was more talented … He could have been one of the anonymous genius craftsmen who built the Pyramids. He lived as a pilgrim or a monk always ready to serve those higher than himself. Never seeking rewards, never taken for habitual selfish desires. "

In her later career, Maeda designed the Japanese comedy production. Sambaso starring Mansaku Nomura, which was performed in the Avery Fisher pool at Lincoln Center. He also designed sets for The Talking Band and the South African production Roy Hart Voice Theater of Furies in the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.

Maeda, who received the Village Voice Obie Award for her outstanding work in the theater in 1981, was a member of La MaMa's Great Repertoire at Jones. Last December he designed the rebirth of the company of Trojan women. Some of Maeda's work, including recent sculptures made from recycled and found materials, are on display at the La MaMa Archives in East Village, which will be reopened to the public (by appointment) following current restrictions on staying home.