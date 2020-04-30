Ava DuVernay Launches Director Tweet-A-Thon, Full Hours Here – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Ava DuVernay Launches Director Tweet-A-Thon, Full Hours Here - Deadline

With almost all of Hollywood and vast expanses of the United States and the world under orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.

That's exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will kick off today at 9 AM PT with 60 directors participating in their fourth tweet-a-thon filmmaker. Watch the full 10-hour program below and follow #ARRAYNow

"We hope that today's questions and answers will feel like a virtual hug from a group of filmmakers to movie fans," DuVernay told Up News Info as the When they see us Helmer prepared to start the show this morning. "Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times," added the Oscar nominee. "The fact that 60 color filmmakers and directors responded to our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has fun."

We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the participation of people like Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder WomanIt's Patty Jenkins, In the heights’Jon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The farewellLulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.

Here's the full lineup for today's Tweet-a-thon. Please note that there may be updates throughout the day that we listen to:

ARRAY FILM COMMUNICATION | FILMMAKER PROGRAM

9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST
#ARRAYNow it begins

Ava DuVernay Welcome and Introduction

9:15 am PST / 12:15 pm EST
Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair

9:30 am PST / 12:30 pm EST
George Tillman @George_Tillman

9:45 am PST / 12:45 pm EST
Diane Paragas @dianeparagas

Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley

10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. ITS T
Justin Simien @ JSim07

10:15 am PST / 1:15 pm EST
Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm

10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST
Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee

10:45 am PST / 1:45 pm EST
Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra

11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST
Bill Duke @RealBillDuke

Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic

11:15 am PST / 2:15 pm EST
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

11:30 am PST / 2:30 pm EST
Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime

11:45 am PST / 2:45 pm EST
Liz Garbus @lizgarbus

12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST
Michael Schultz @msinsm

Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend

12:15 pm PST / 3:15 pm EST
Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR

12:30 pm. PST / 3:30 p.m. ITS T
Alma Har’el @Freethework

Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

12:45 pm PST / 3:45 pm EST
Nicole Kassell @nkassell

1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST
Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis

Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola

Sally El Hosaini

1:15 pm PST / 4:15 pm EST
Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta

1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST
Jon M. Chu @jonmchu

1:45 pm PST / 4:45 pm EST
Aurora Guerrero @ aurog24

2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST
ARRAY ALL STARS
Blitz Bazawule

Phillip Youmans

Damani Baker

Sonia lowman

Lisa France

Takeshi Fukunaga

Akin Omotoso

Stephanie Turner

2:30 p.m. PST / 5:30 p.m. EST
Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT

2:45 pm PST / 5:45 pm EST
Terence Nance @terencenance

3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST
PJ Raval @pjraval
Yance Ford @yford

Roger Ross Williams

3:15 pm PST / 6:15 pm EST
Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval

Anna Rose Holmer @barfh

3:30 pm PST / 6:30 pm EST
Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha

Christine Swanson @ cswanson44

Cathy Yan @CathyYan,

Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice

3:45 pm PST / 6:45 pm EST
Hanelle Culpepper @ Hillview798

4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
Lulu Wang @thumbelulu

4:15 pm PST / 7:15 pm EST
Ernest Dickerson @ Cinemaniac625

4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST
Chris Eyre @chriskeyre

Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit

4:45 pm PST / 7:45 pm EST
Jill Soloway @topple

5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST
JD Dillard @JGDillard

5:15 pm PST / 8:15 pm EST
QUEEN OF SUGAR QUEEN
DeMane Davis
C. Fitz

Amanda Marsalis

Kat Candler

Nijla Mu’min

Heidi Saman

Neema Barnette

Numa Perrier

5:45 pm PST / 8:45 pm EST
Julie Dash @JulieDash

6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

6:15 p.m. PST / 9:15 p.m. EST

To be confirmed

6:30 p.m. PST / 9:30 p.m. EST
Peter Ramsey @ pramsey342

And if you want even more information about the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio-rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay published last night as a primer: tweets begin!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

%MINIFYHTML74aab36e2616768ff065e8692e805d9d14%

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here