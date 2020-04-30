Ava DuVernay Launches Director Tweet-A-Thon, Full Hours Here – Up News Info

With almost all of Hollywood and vast expanses of the United States and the world under orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.
That's exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will kick off today at 9 AM PT with 60 directors participating in their fourth tweet-a-thon filmmaker. Watch the full 10-hour program below and follow #ARRAYNow
"We hope that today's questions and answers will feel like a virtual hug from a group of filmmakers to movie fans," DuVernay told Up News Info as the When they see us Helmer prepared to start the show this morning. "Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times," added the Oscar nominee. "The fact that 60 color filmmakers and directors responded to our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has fun."
We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the participation of people like Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder WomanIt's Patty Jenkins, In the heights’Jon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The farewellLulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.
Here's the full lineup for today's Tweet-a-thon. Please note that there may be updates throughout the day that we listen to:
ARRAY FILM COMMUNICATION | FILMMAKER PROGRAM
9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST
#ARRAYNow it begins
Ava DuVernay Welcome and Introduction
9:15 am PST / 12:15 pm EST
Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair
9:30 am PST / 12:30 pm EST
George Tillman @George_Tillman
9:45 am PST / 12:45 pm EST
Diane Paragas @dianeparagas
Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley
10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. ITS T
Justin Simien @ JSim07
10:15 am PST / 1:15 pm EST
Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm
10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST
Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee
10:45 am PST / 1:45 pm EST
Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra
11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST
Bill Duke @RealBillDuke
Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic
11:15 am PST / 2:15 pm EST
Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks
11:30 am PST / 2:30 pm EST
Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime
11:45 am PST / 2:45 pm EST
Liz Garbus @lizgarbus
12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST
Michael Schultz @msinsm
Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend
12:15 pm PST / 3:15 pm EST
Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR
12:30 pm. PST / 3:30 p.m. ITS T
Alma Har’el @Freethework
Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney
12:45 pm PST / 3:45 pm EST
Nicole Kassell @nkassell
1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST
Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis
Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola
Sally El Hosaini
1:15 pm PST / 4:15 pm EST
Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta
1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST
Jon M. Chu @jonmchu
1:45 pm PST / 4:45 pm EST
Aurora Guerrero @ aurog24
2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST
ARRAY ALL STARS
Blitz Bazawule
Phillip Youmans
Damani Baker
Sonia lowman
Lisa France
Takeshi Fukunaga
Akin Omotoso
Stephanie Turner
2:30 p.m. PST / 5:30 p.m. EST
Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT
2:45 pm PST / 5:45 pm EST
Terence Nance @terencenance
3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST
PJ Raval @pjraval
Yance Ford @yford
Roger Ross Williams
3:15 pm PST / 6:15 pm EST
Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval
Anna Rose Holmer @barfh
3:30 pm PST / 6:30 pm EST
Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha
Christine Swanson @ cswanson44
Cathy Yan @CathyYan,
Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice
3:45 pm PST / 6:45 pm EST
Hanelle Culpepper @ Hillview798
4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST
Lulu Wang @thumbelulu
4:15 pm PST / 7:15 pm EST
Ernest Dickerson @ Cinemaniac625
4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST
Chris Eyre @chriskeyre
Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit
4:45 pm PST / 7:45 pm EST
Jill Soloway @topple
5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST
JD Dillard @JGDillard
5:15 pm PST / 8:15 pm EST
QUEEN OF SUGAR QUEEN
DeMane Davis
C. Fitz
Amanda Marsalis
Kat Candler
Nijla Mu’min
Heidi Saman
Neema Barnette
Numa Perrier
5:45 pm PST / 8:45 pm EST
Julie Dash @JulieDash
6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry
6:15 p.m. PST / 9:15 p.m. EST
To be confirmed
6:30 p.m. PST / 9:30 p.m. EST
Peter Ramsey @ pramsey342
And if you want even more information about the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio-rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay published last night as a primer: tweets begin!
# 1 Mira Nair is an Oscar nominated pioneer who has directed several classics, including @DisneyStudios‘THE QUEEN OF KATWE. Her film MONSOON WEDDING made her the first female recipient of the Golden Lion. We are honored to have @MiraPagliNair join us tomorrow via #ARRAYNow pic.twitter.com/5tlL1dOEn1
– ARRAYNow (@ARRAYNow) April 30, 2020
