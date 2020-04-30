Ava DuVernay Launches Director Tweet-A-Thon, Full Hours Here – Up News Info

With almost all of Hollywood and vast expanses of the United States and the world under orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital conversation with some of the leading filmmakers of our time never seemed like a better idea than right now.

That's exactly what Ava DuVernay and ARRAY will kick off today at 9 AM PT with 60 directors participating in their fourth tweet-a-thon filmmaker. Watch the full 10-hour program below and follow #ARRAYNow

"We hope that today's questions and answers will feel like a virtual hug from a group of filmmakers to movie fans," DuVernay told Up News Info as the When they see us Helmer prepared to start the show this morning. "Everyone at ARRAY just wanted to create a space for positivity and community during these tense times," added the Oscar nominee. "The fact that 60 color filmmakers and directors responded to our call is beautiful and we hope everyone has fun."

We will update throughout the day with some highlights, but as you can see from the participation of people like Guillermo Del Toro, Wonder WomanIt's Patty Jenkins, In the heights’Jon M. Chu, Jill Soloway and The farewellLulu Wang, this is A-Team league stuff.

Here's the full lineup for today's Tweet-a-thon. Please note that there may be updates throughout the day that we listen to:

ARRAY FILM COMMUNICATION | FILMMAKER PROGRAM

9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST

#ARRAYNow it begins

Ava DuVernay Welcome and Introduction

9:15 am PST / 12:15 pm EST

Mira Nair @MiraPagliNair

9:30 am PST / 12:30 pm EST

George Tillman @George_Tillman

9:45 am PST / 12:45 pm EST

Diane Paragas @dianeparagas

Sarah Polley @realsarahpolley

10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. ITS T

Justin Simien @ JSim07

10:15 am PST / 1:15 pm EST

Patricia Cardoso @PatCardosoFilm

10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST

Malcolm D. Lee @malcolmdlee

10:45 am PST / 1:45 pm EST

Nisha Ganatra @NishaGanatra

11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST

Bill Duke @RealBillDuke

Warrington Hudlin @dvRepublic

11:15 am PST / 2:15 pm EST

Patty Jenkins @PattyJenks

11:30 am PST / 2:30 pm EST

Radha Blank @RadhaMUSprime

11:45 am PST / 2:45 pm EST

Liz Garbus @lizgarbus

12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST

Michael Schultz @msinsm

Robert Townsend @Robert_Townsend

12:15 pm PST / 3:15 pm EST

Steven Caple Jr. @stevencapleJR

12:30 pm. PST / 3:30 p.m. ITS T

Alma Har’el @Freethework

Victoria Mahoney @VictoriaMahoney

12:45 pm PST / 3:45 pm EST

Nicole Kassell @nkassell

1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST

Cherien Dabis @CherienDabis

Bassam Tariq @curry_crayola

Sally El Hosaini

1:15 pm PST / 4:15 pm EST

Nia DaCosta @NiaDaCosta

1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST

Jon M. Chu @jonmchu

1:45 pm PST / 4:45 pm EST

Aurora Guerrero @ aurog24

2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST

ARRAY ALL STARS

Blitz Bazawule

Phillip Youmans

Damani Baker

Sonia lowman

Lisa France

Takeshi Fukunaga

Akin Omotoso

Stephanie Turner

2:30 p.m. PST / 5:30 p.m. EST

Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT

2:45 pm PST / 5:45 pm EST

Terence Nance @terencenance

3:00 p.m. PST / 6:00 p.m. EST

PJ Raval @pjraval

Yance Ford @yford

Roger Ross Williams

3:15 pm PST / 6:15 pm EST

Isabel Sandoval @Isabelvsandoval

Anna Rose Holmer @barfh

3:30 pm PST / 6:30 pm EST

Tayarisha Poe @tayarisha

Christine Swanson @ cswanson44

Cathy Yan @CathyYan,

Prentice Penny @The_A_Prentice

3:45 pm PST / 6:45 pm EST

Hanelle Culpepper @ Hillview798

4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

Lulu Wang @thumbelulu

4:15 pm PST / 7:15 pm EST

Ernest Dickerson @ Cinemaniac625

4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST

Chris Eyre @chriskeyre

Gina Prince-Bythewood @GPBmadeit

4:45 pm PST / 7:45 pm EST

Jill Soloway @topple

5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST

JD Dillard @JGDillard

5:15 pm PST / 8:15 pm EST

QUEEN OF SUGAR QUEEN

DeMane Davis

C. Fitz

Amanda Marsalis

Kat Candler

Nijla Mu’min

Heidi Saman

Neema Barnette

Numa Perrier

5:45 pm PST / 8:45 pm EST

Julie Dash @JulieDash

6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST

Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

6:15 p.m. PST / 9:15 p.m. EST

To be confirmed

6:30 p.m. PST / 9:30 p.m. EST

Peter Ramsey @ pramsey342

And if you want even more information about the filmmakers participating today, check out this bio-rich thread that ARRAY founder DuVernay published last night as a primer: tweets begin!

# 1 Mira Nair is an Oscar nominated pioneer who has directed several classics, including @DisneyStudios‘THE QUEEN OF KATWE. Her film MONSOON WEDDING made her the first female recipient of the Golden Lion. We are honored to have @MiraPagliNair join us tomorrow via #ARRAYNow pic.twitter.com/5tlL1dOEn1 – ARRAYNow (@ARRAYNow) April 30, 2020

