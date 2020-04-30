Autism Awareness – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

We know that staying home can be difficult for all children, but for those on the autism spectrum, it can be even more challenging.

"We know that daily routines help make the world predictable for children," said Dr. Kadie Dooley, a Child Health psychologist.

Because many children with autism spectrum disorders thrive on consistency, Dr. Dooley said that maintaining structure is key.

"Establish a designated work area," he suggested. "Minimize distractions, set concrete expectations like to-do lists."

When it comes to helping his children understand COVID-19 and all that goes with it, Dr. Dooley recommended using clear language that promotes understanding, but aims to minimize their anxiety.

Please note that you may have to explain more than once.

"Children may need to be presented with this information multiple times," said Dr. Dooley. "That is normal, children learn by repetition."

He also suggested making sure to check your children's emotions. Offer them opportunities to express how they feel by drawing, playing, or telling stories. You should also lead them by example.

"Parents can teach coping and calm strategies like taking deep breaths, counting to 10, listening to music, exercising, practicing yoga, whatever helps calm at that time, and then practicing those strategies daily to help them incorporate." .

For more resources, check out Autism Speaks here.