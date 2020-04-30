At least 2 killed in I-35E crash in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people died after an accident on I-35E in Dallas early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the southbound lanes near South Marsalis Avenue.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, officers were originally called to the area due to a vehicle stalled in a traffic lane. However, when they arrived, they found an accident involving two vehicles.

At least two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not said what vehicles the victims were in or revealed their identities.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what exactly led to the accident.