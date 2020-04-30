Astronaut is unmasked as a country music star

FOX

"The masked singer"He returned with a new episode on Wednesday, April 29. In the episode, viewers enjoyed performances by The Night Angel, Kitty, Frog, Turtle, Rhino, and Astronaut with Gordon Ramsay join the panelists for the evening.

Starting the tour was Kitty, who screamed Marilyn Monroe"Diamonds are a girl's best friend." His final track said it was "super sweet and layered." Gordon thought Kitty was Charlotte Church, While Ken jeong and Jenny McCarthy guessed read Michele or Eva Longoria.

The next singer to act was the Rhino. After singing "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas RhettHe shared his tracks that were spaghetti and meatballs. Jenny believed he was Barry Zito with Gordon thinking it could be Charles Kelley. As for Ken, it was with Jeff Bridges.

Singing Imagine dragons"Whatever it takes" was the frog. He dropped some new tracks, including a basketball, a shirt with the number 23, the number 13 on a sheet of paper, and a twinkie. Robin thicke guessed Bow wow, While Nicole Scherzinger I still believed that he was Omarion. As for Gordon, he thought the Frog was Lil jon.

The Night Angel then took the stage to sing an epic rendition of "Black Velvet" by Alannah Myles. It was so surprising to the point that Jenny rated it as the best performance in "The Masked Singer" history. As for guesswork, Jenny believed she was Kandi Burruss, Nicole guessed Dawn Robinson, while Ken thought that Night Angel could be TLC member Chile.

The astronaut followed with a performance of Only one direction"The story of my life". Looking at his final clue, he pulled out a Mardi Gras King Cake, saying it was one of his "all-time favorite foods to celebrate." Ken guessed Jonathan Groff. Also thrown into the mix of guesswork was Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Concluding the night was the turtle that sang Alessia Cara"Stay". His final clues were fries and apple sauce. Robin believed that the turtle was Gavin DeGraw with Gordon thinking it was Adam Lambert. Meanwhile, Ken went with Zayn Malik.

Later, it was revealed that Astronaut was eliminated while the rest of the 5 celebrities made it to the quarterfinals. Final guesses for the astronaut included Ben plattJonathan Taylor Thomas and Skylar Astin. Nicole made a last-minute guess, throwing the name of Hunter Hayes in the mix.

And she was right. The astronaut was in fact the young country music star.