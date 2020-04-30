Ashlee Simpson Ross Pregnant With Baby No. 3

congratulations to Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross!

The "Pieces of Me,quot; singer is expecting her third child, she announced to fans Thursday. This is Ashlee's second child with husband Evan and her third total. She shares daughter Jagger Snow Ross with Evan, and she also has a son, Bronx Wentz, with ex Pete wentz.

"We are pregnant and we are very excited to share it with everyone," Ashlee wrote on her Instagram. "Baby # 3,quot;.

This exciting news comes just a few months before the couple's sixth wedding anniversary. Ashlee and Evan were married in August 2014.

ME! News confirmed at the time that Ashlee and Evan were married in a lavish Bohemian-themed wedding ceremony held at Evan's mother. Diana Ross& # 39; be in Greenwich, Connecticut. The ceremony was also officiated by the superstar singer. Simpson wore a lace gown and headband for the ceremony, and was accompanied by her son Bronx as she walked down the aisle.