Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross expecting another baby

The singer of & # 39; Pieces of Me & # 39; and her husband of six years are having a new addition to their growing family when she announces that she is pregnant with another baby.

Married stars Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross They are expecting their second child together.

The expectant parents shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, April 30, 2020, when they posted the same selfie of the couple holding a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test.

The boy will be a younger brother of the singers' four-year-old daughter Jagger, while Ashlee is also the mother of the 11-year-old Bronx son from his first marriage to the rocker. Pete wentz.

"We are pregnant and we are very excited to share it with everyone. Baby # 3," Ashlee wrote alongside her add-on.

The 35-year-old also took the opportunity to highlight a cause close to her heart and continued: "During this unprecedented time, we know that pregnant women may be under increased stress and that is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby # COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Visit their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future. "

Meanwhile, Evan, whose mother is a superstar Diana RossHe added on his page, "The family is growing. Ash and I are looking forward to the latest addition."

The couple married in 2014.