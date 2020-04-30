Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are expecting their third child

On Thursday, Ashlee Simpson announced that she was expecting her third baby, but her second with Evan Ross. ME! Online picked up an Instagram post from the former singer in which she revealed the happy news in difficult times.

Fans of Jessica Simpson's sister know he has a daughter named Jagger Snow Ross with Evan, and also Bronx Wentz, with Fall Out Boy singer Pete Wentz. Ashlee wrote on her IG that "we are pregnant,quot; and wanted to share it with the world.

The happy news for Ashlee and Evan comes shortly before their sixth wedding anniversary. They were married in August 2014. At the time of their marriage, E! News confirmed that Ashlee and Evan had their bohemian-style ceremony at Diana Ross's estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Ashlee's wedding to Evan was also reportedly officiated by the legendary singer, and she rocked a lace gown and headband. She walked down the hall with her son, Bronx. Jessica, on the other hand, served as Ashlee's maid of honor.

Jessica's daughter Maxwell was the flower girl. Ashlee and Evan have been more than honest and open about their romance.

For example, the dynamic duo had their own show on E! called Ashlee + Evan. During an episode of the series, Ashlee said he walked in and that he was "really cute,quot;. According to Evan, he never spoke to her at the time, but it seemed like he was raising his leg and trying to prove to her that she was a better dancer than him.

She added: "We kissed and I left." Ashlee is inextricably linked to her older sister Jessica. Last year, the star talked about how her older sister managed to lose 100 pounds after having her daughter, Birdie, in March.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Ad

During a conversation with HollywoodLife, Ashlee spoke about the weight loss journey, claiming that her sister was "grinding and doing it,quot; every day, and that it was as simple as that. Ashlee had nothing but pride in Jessica's incredible transformation.



Post views:

3