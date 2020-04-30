As the fighting increases, Yemen is hit with the first group of Covid-19 infections

CAIRO – The first confirmed expansion of the coronavirus in Yemen was reported on Wednesday, prompting new calls by aid groups and the United Nations for a humanitarian ceasefire to help fight the infection at a time when the country He is mired in increased fighting, widespread hunger, and a major cholera outbreak.
Authorities in the port city of Aden, Yemen, announced a group of five cases, compared to a previous count of one, and immediately imposed a two-week shutdown, including the closure of shops, mosques and markets selling khat, a mild stimulant used by many Yemenis. .
Although the group was small compared to neighboring countries, it confirmed the worst fears of health workers who have warned for weeks that even a mild outbreak of coronavirus could quickly overwhelm Yemen's devastated health system.
Already, a series of torrential rains has exacerbated a cholera outbreak, with 110,000 cases in 290 of Yemen's 331 districts since January, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Flash floods in the south of the country last week worsened the situation, and now five million children under the age of 5 are at risk, he said.
Last month, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on the warring parts of Yemen to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to help avoid the threat of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus .
Since then, the fight has worsened.
Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis in northern Yemen increased by 30 percent last week, according to the Yemen Data Project, which oversees the war. The increase in fighting occurred despite a unilateral ceasefire declared by Saudi Arabia on April 9.
In recent months, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has tried to delay his involvement in the Yemen war he launched in 2015. But his enemies, the Houthis supported by Iran, have launched a major assault on oil. Rich Marib province in central Yemen.
Houthi fighters On April 6, they bombed a prison in Taiz and killed five women and a child, the United Nations said.
Now, a large coronavirus outbreak is looming with the ruined country's public health system devastated by years of war. The Saudi-led airstrikes hit schools and hospitals, while United Nations officials publicly accused the Houthis of diverting and manipulating aid.
As of Wednesday, the only case reported in Yemen was a 60-year-old dock worker who later recovered. But on Tuesday the United Nations warned that the virus was likely spreading undetected. The case group in Aden confirmed those suspicions.
Aden was also the scene of a turn in the country's conflict last weekend when the country's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council, declared self-government and took control of the city.
The city's problems multiply. Last week, the floods killed 21 residents and razed the homes of hundreds of people. Now he faces possible coronavirus spread, even as separatists threaten to go to war with the forces of Saudi-backed President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, Yemen's weak leader.
"Yes, things can really get worse," wrote Peter Salisbury, an analyst from Yemen at the International Crisis Group, about Twitter.
A coronavirus outbreak, combined with an increase in fighting, could push the country to "the brink of a catastrophe," said Tamuna Sabadze, Yemen's director on the International Rescue Committee.
%MINIFYHTMLdecdad91f3e77ef1a09d6d490e9e2b4513%