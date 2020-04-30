Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

Protests against national orders to stay home have spread rapidly in the past week, Driven by rampant disinformation from far-right conspiracies, economic unrest, and the colossal failure of our government, in both federal and state levels, to accurately respond to this pandemic.

Today in Michigan, WILX reports that armed protectionThe rs, wrapped in American flags and the occasional Guy Fawkes mask, stormed the state House of Representatives. METERlast protestrs WILX He spoke with claimed that the virus "was not real," and that they believe their "constitutional rights are being removed." Similary to other protests happening in states like California, Ohio, Texas and Washington, they demanded the elimination of the stay in the whole stateto-home orders and guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment. If the virus is not real, then it obviously cannot harm them, right?

Earlier in the day, WILX reported that the Michigan House of Representatives had "passed a resolution authorizing the Speaker of the House to initiate legal action on behalf of the House, challenging the authority and actions of the governor during the coronavirus pandemic " Along with this, Michigan Live reports that the Chamber postponed without extending the local state of emergency. As such, the state of emergency will be lifted at the end of the day, eliminating Whitmer's ability to issue executive emergency orders related to the pandemic.

According to MLive, Whitmer believes that his executive privileges remain, regardless of today's vote. House Speaker Lee Chatflield, meanwhile, told reporters:

“The idea that we want to abruptly end the state of emergency and return to normal immediately is a weak topic of political conversation. We all agree that Michigan must continue to take firm steps to combat the spread of this disease. But we can protect public health and protect the individuals who make up our great state. "

Chatfield says the media has pushed "lazy talking points" that the Michigan home wants to immediately reopen the state, but that they intend to do otherwise. Make the armed protest of the tea partyrs strong armed the same talking point you know that? Something tells me they should be informed before more government buildings are stormed. [WILX]

During a press conference today, cthe ongressional necrófata Nancy Pelosi affirmed that he has "total respect for everything #MeToo movementBut he will continue to press to support well-known acquaintance Joe Biden in his presidential bid because "there is also due process." During a later appearance on CNN, while speaKing of Alisyn Camerota, Pelosi was asked if he believed that Biden should "address [Tara Reade's accusations] himself. "Instead of answering the question directly, he reached down and dodged his Donna Karan scarf, claiming that she was "satisfied" with Joe Biden.

Camerota asked again: should I Biden address the allegations directly? Pelosi, once again escaping an answer, praised former Biden employees who claimed they did not know "A pinch" of "such claim". Then he said to Camerota, "We have an important choice, one of the most important we've ever had. […] I supported him because he is a person of great values, authenticity, imagination, and connection to the American people." Is anybody aAre you sure you are talking about Joe Biden?

If she talking points It sounds familiar, it's because they are. Like Buzzfeed news reported earlier in the week, an internal memo from the Biden campaign urged Democrats to insist that their alleged assault on Tara Reade "never happened." It seems that Pelosi has been studying. [CNN]

