Ariana Grande's mom ripped Elon Musk a new one for his "America Free Now,quot; Tweet

Ariana Grande's mom ripped Elon Musk a new one for his "America Free Now" Tweet

Bradley Lamb
Joan Grande is something of a legend in the pop star mom community.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Last year, she made headlines when she broke up with Piers Morgan.

Honestly, what's the matter @piersmorgan? Your mother never taught you, if you have nothing good to say, don't say it! You came to @TheEllenShow yesterday, which was embarrassing, she's an angel. @LittleMix today, have you ever heard of paying tribute? And … well, it doesn't matter https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O

This week, she is coming for Elon Musk.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Musk has been busy tweeting about the reopening of the United States.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

It's something of his lately.

One tweet in particular, a literal "FREE AMERICA NOW,quot; tweet, caught Joan's attention.

No ma'am. Miss Joan had none of this.

Joan replied to Elon's tweet:

@elonmusk How incredibly irresponsible of you ... and you think you are a person of science and technology ... you are a disgrace ... and now I have to get rid of my TESLA ... oh well. ..oh ... and clearly you're not very smart! #BoycottTesla

Did you hear that, Elon?

Twitter

Joan will get rid of her TESLA!

Twitter

A valid threat, Joan.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

