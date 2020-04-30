Ariana Grande's mom ripped Elon Musk a new one for his "America Free Now,quot; Tweet

%MINIFYHTML6624e4d34fd7a9bf4c235ff911f5456512%
Joan Grande is something of a legend in the pop star mom community.
Last year, she made headlines when she broke up with Piers Morgan.
This week, she is coming for Elon Musk.
Musk has been busy tweeting about the reopening of the United States.
It's something of his lately.
One tweet in particular, a literal "FREE AMERICA NOW,quot; tweet, caught Joan's attention.
Joan replied to Elon's tweet:
Did you hear that, Elon?
Joan will get rid of her TESLA!
A valid threat, Joan.
