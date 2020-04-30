Are you a Colorado hospital worker? Tell us about your experience with the coronavirus.

Up News Info wants to hear from Colorado health professionals who work at local hospitals about how they are affected by the coronavirus.

As parts of the state begin to reopen and some hospitals restart elective procedures, these workers are in the best position to tell us what is happening on the front line. Are you concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment? What should Up News Info report on as this public health crisis unfolds? Is the situation in your workplace getting better or worse? Please complete our form below. Any information you provide is for information only and will not be published without your consent.

