Apple's revenue rises slightly amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Apple warned earlier this year that it would experience a drop in iPhone sales as the coronavirus turns its supply chain and its larger markets around. But so far the impact seems muted.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said Thursday its revenue reached $ 58.3 billion in the quarter that ended in March, a 1% increase from the previous year. That beat analyst estimates, but fell well short of Apple's pre-coronavirus guidance of $ 63 to $ 67 billion.

"Despite the unprecedented global impact of COVID-19, we are proud to report that Apple grew during the quarter," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. The jump was fueled by a record high for revenue from Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV + and iCloud, Cook said. Sales of that line of business increased almost 17% over the previous year to $ 13.3 billion. Apple also said it set a new quarterly sales record for its handheld devices.

Apple shares initially rose 2% in trading after hours after the earnings report, but then fell to around 1.5% below their closing price on Thursday.

The company began to face the consequences of the coronavirus from the beginning, as the pandemic spread through China, where most of the iPhone manufacturing takes place. Apple warned in February that it would lose its previous revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2020. China is also one of the company's largest markets, accounting for approximately 15% of its total revenue.

Apple said sales in the greater China region fell about 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. International sales represented 62% of its revenues during the quarter, he added.

The results came just after the company posted record profits in the last three months of 2019, spurred by the resurgence of iPhone sales thanks to its latest flagship device, the iPhone 11. And the pandemic has not stopped Apple from continuing to launch. New Devices: It launched a new version of its inexpensive iPhone SE earlier this month, as well as new iPad and Macbook Air models in March.

But investors and users will be on the lookout for updates to the company's latest flagship smartphone line, which will launch this fall and is expected to include the world's first 5G-enabled iPhone.

