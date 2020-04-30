Apple will release new Face ID software to make it easier to unlock your phone while wearing a face mask

# Roommates, now that wearing a face mask has become our new normal, many companies are adjusting to that reality with adjustments to how it works, and Apple is now the last to offer a new action plan. The company has just announced that new Face ID software has been created to make it easier for users to unlock their phones while wearing a face mask.

@NBCNews reports that earlier this week Apple announced its plans to quickly adapt to the increase in people wearing face masks for extended periods of time by implementing a new software feature. Currently, if you use Face ID to unlock your phone while wearing a face mask, you need to lift the mask off your face, but Apple has found a way to fix it.

In the new Apple iOS 13.5 beta 3 code, which was recently released for testing by developers, Apple simplifies the Face ID unlocking process for those who wear skins by bringing the access code field to the main screen. All you need to do is swipe up if you are wearing a mask, and it will skip the face identification screen and enter a code instead.

This also means that users will be able to unlock their phones much more easily while doing things like making mobile payments at a cashier counter instead of searching for their mask or waiting for a password screen to appear. However, since it is still a beta version, it is likely to be a few more weeks before a final version is released with the new Face ID feature enabled.

Apple also has an even more impressive update. The new beta version will also include the first release of new software that will make it easier to create apps that notify people if they have been around someone with Covid-19.

