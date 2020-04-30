Apple Says "Some,quot; US Retail Stores USA May reopen in May

Apple expects to start reopening more stores in May, after closing locations outside of China due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stores in Australia and Austria could reopen in the next two weeks, Apple CEO Tim Cook said. Bloomberg. "Some,quot; stores may also reopen in the United States in the first half of May, Cook added, but "not a large number."

Decisions will be made on a site-by-site basis, "depending on the circumstances at that particular location," Cook said. Apple has 458 stores outside of China, according to Bloomberg.

"I think people like to be outside, they just know that now is not the time to do that."

Apple closed all stores outside of Greater China in March and has since said that stores will remain closed "until further notice." Apple reopened a single store in South Korea in mid-April, but had not previously announced specific reopening plans beyond that.

Earlier this week, Apple's retail chief Deirdre O’Brien said he expected to reopen "many more,quot; stores in May, according to Bloomberg. Apple initially closed all retail stores in China, where the pandemic hit earlier in February, but was able to reopen those locations in mid-March.

Store closings have presented obvious problems for Apple and its customers. Beyond the lack of sales, it has also disrupted one of Apple's top customer service offerings – a place where customers can get repairs or configure devices, usually fairly quickly. For the time being, some customers have repaired jammed devices inside stores that they cannot retrieve due to closings.

The store closings have also been a success for Apple's Apple Care business, and Cook said more customers have started shopping online. However, you are not sure that the switch to online shopping will last. "Whether it's a permanent change, I would hesitate to go that far," Cook said in an earnings call this afternoon. "I think people like to be outside, they just know that now is not the time to do that."

Apple also hopes to keep its Cupertino headquarters closed until at least early June, Cook said. Bloomberg. When it reopens, the company plans to have temperature controls, social distancing, and mask requirements, and potentially testing for employees.