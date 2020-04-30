Apple Quarterly Income, Earnings Exceed Wall Street Estimates, Stocks – Up News Info

Apple reported earnings of $ 58.3 billion in revenue last quarter and earnings of $ 2.55 per share, exceeding expectations on both fronts.

Wall Street's revenue consensus was approximately $ 54.6 billion, but estimates varied dramatically due to uncertainties.

The consensus earnings forecast was $ 2.27 a share, but again, the range was wide.

The company recently unveiled a cheaper version of its phone, the iPhone SE, in April. During the quarter, it came out with a new iPad Pro model and an updated MacBook Air.

Executives will answer questions to analysts in a call at 5 p.m. ET with more details on the impact and prospect of the pandemic on the production of iPhone, Apple TV + and the launch of 5G, among other things.

Apple TV + debuted last November with eight original shows and has steadily increased its content offering, but has been a fairly quiet participant in broadcast warnings. Early Thursday, the company released three new ads for the service on YouTube.

After a strong fiscal first quarter, Apple was the first major US company. USA In warning a month later, in late February, that he had to scrap financial guidance due to supply chain problems in China. Other companies soon joined the choir. Its stores remain closed, except for those that have reopened in China and one location in Korea.

