Apple pinched by pandemic; profit, declining iPhone sales

BERKELEY, California. – Apple's earnings fell slightly as revenue increased in the January-March quarter, reflecting the first consequences of a coronavirus pandemic that closed its factories and then forced hundreds of Apple retail stores to close.

The results released Thursday give the first sign of how one of the world's best-known companies is operating as the United States. The economy is sinking in its first recession in more than a decade.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the current recession could be tougher for the company than it experienced during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, when consumers were still captivated by the then-new iPhone.

Current conditions represent "the most challenging global environment in which we have operated our business," Cook said.

Apple's revenue increased 1% from the same time last year to $ 58.3 billion during the company's second fiscal quarter. To no one's surprise, the iPhone was the most affected segment of the company, with sales for the device falling 7% from the same period last year. Apple's earnings fell to $ 11.2 billion, a 2% decrease from last year. The company told investors on Thursday that iPhone sales will further deteriorate during the April-June quarter.

The numbers were far better than analysts feared, preparing for a 6% decline in revenue. "Investors were expecting a Friday the 13th for the quarter," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

Those concerns seemed well founded. This is because Apple's supply chain was already constrained by the early outbreak of the pandemic in China, which forced the company to temporarily shut down local factories that manufacture most of its iPhones and other products.

Factories in China are open and operating at normal levels again, but the closings created ripple effects that are expected to delay the fall launch of Apple's upcoming iPhone models by at least a month. Apple stores still remain closed in many parts of the world as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The numbers provided a sobering reminder of how much the world has changed in just three months. At the end of January, Apple's stock price had just reached its all-time high of $ 327.81 and management had forecast that its revenue for the first three months of the year could reach $ 67 billion.

Now, everything remains so uncertain that Apple is not making any forecasts for the next quarter, although it is clear that the next quarterly report will be worse than this.

Overall, Apple remains in an enviable position. It's backed by a strong brand, $ 94 billion in cash, and a loyal customer base.

That's a big reason Apple shares are still holding up above their levels of just five months ago, though it will probably be a while before it peaks again in late January. The shares shed 2% to $ 288.10 in Thursday's extended trade after quarterly numbers came out.

To help prop up stocks during the recession, Apple plans to spend $ 90 billion to buy back its own shares, and also announced a 6% rise in its quarterly dividend to 82 cents a share.

Apple could be suffering even more if the company hadn't spent the past few years developing paid subscription services for owners of more than a billion iPhones and other products that are still in use. The services division, which includes Apple Music and the company's recently launched video streaming service, Apple TV Plus, generated revenue of $ 13.3 billion, up 17% from last year.

A recently released cheaper iPhone could also help isolate the company. The second-generation iPhone SE starts at almost $ 400, a relative bargain given that other models sell for $ 700 to $ 1,000. The lower price could appeal to consumers who need a new phone in difficult times.

When the next line of new iPhones comes out, it is expected to include at least one model capable of connecting to ultrafast new wireless networks known as "5G,quot; that are still under construction around the world. Those next-generation iPhones are expected to be a hot product for consumers who can still afford to waste the latest on tech gadgets.