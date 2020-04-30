Apple: French telecommunications company Orange in talks with Apple about contact tracking app – Latest news

Orange is in intense talks with Apple about the development of France's smartphone app to track people who are at risk of coronavirus infection, said the French company's CEO Stephane Richard.

Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk that one person could infect another with the coronavirus, helping to isolate those who could spread it.

"There are meetings almost every day. It is not yet an agreement done … but we have a dynamic discussion with Apple that is not bad," Richard added Thursday.

So far, Apple and Google have resisted France's demands to support their approach to using smartphone technology, which involves keeping personal data on a central server, while tech companies support a decentralized approach to that Bluetooth records are stored on individual smartphones.

Although Germany, which initially partnered with France in developing the app, switched sides on Sunday, the CEO of Orange said Berlin had not completely abandoned the centralized approach.

"Be careful of the statements we have heard. The Germans keep one channel open. They did not choose one side over the other," said Richard. "The Germans are working on both options right now. I still hope that everything will converge quickly."

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for France's largest telecommunications operator, said the French app, dubbed "StopCovid,quot; for now, although that name could change, should be ready by the end of May.

The issue has also caused political friction, with many lawmakers raising privacy concerns as reasons to be cautious with such apps. The French prime minister assured that there will be a parliamentary debate on the issue once it is ready.

