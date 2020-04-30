Apple CEO Shouts At Oprah Winfrey Lady Gaga Highlighting Apple TV Pandemic Efforts – Up News Info

Apple executives cited the recently released Apple TV + as a positive contributor to the technology giant's record-breaking service revenue of $ 13.3 billion in the first quarter.

CEO Tim Cook also noted the special coordination with talent on the A list during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We work with everyone from Oprah to Lady Gaga to report, entertain and (return) on Apple TV," Cook said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts. Oprah Winfrey has been filming interview segments with various guests from her Santa Barbara home, and Apple TV + has posted them several times a week. Lady Gaga helped lead the star-studded concert "Together At Home," which aired on Apple TV.

"Services like FaceTime and Messages set new all-time records for daily volume this quarter as users relied on their devices to stay connected in a new reality," added Cook.

CFO Luca Maestri didn't stop at the video stream, but verified the name of the newly created service along with subscription offerings like iCloud and Apple Music during her comments. Overall, Apple cleared the bar set by analysts, and Maestri and Cook described a roller coaster in response to COVID-19.

Customer engagement during the COVID-19 shutdown period is growing, Maestri said, along with the number of transactions and accounts paid under the Services sign. Strategically, he said, Apple TV + is an important asset, but also another way, along with Netflix and hundreds of other video applications, to promote Apple TV, where the company charges a hefty fee for each transaction.

The Services unit, which increased 16% to $ 13.3 billion in sales during the quarter, now represents almost a quarter of the company's total revenue. Broadcast numbers were not broken down, there was no protocol change there, but the company said it ended the quarter with 515 million global subscribers to the services, including new News, Arcade, Card and TV + offerings.

Apple has been gradually turning to services, introducing a credit card, payments, video games, and other initiatives as it aims to move away from hardware sales. Due to supply chain sensitivities and changes in pricing plans offered by wireless service providers, iPhone revenue peaked in 2018 and no new device has become a comparable game changer.

The quarter ended March 31 was the first full quarter of results for Apple TV +. The service, which launched last November, is one of the few billionaire challenges for streaming leader Netflix. Strategically, it builds on Apple's large installed base of devices and computers, which ended 2019 at around $ 1.6 billion. Every customer who buys an Apple device receives a free year of Apple TV +, which otherwise sells for $ 5 a month.

A unique aspect of Apple TV +, which has required launch patterns for one episode at a time and increased scrutiny in the original programming, is that it has no library. Last November, the launch board topped The morning show, Dickinson, and See garnered mixed reviews from critics, but the promotional muscle behind the effort and ubiquity of Apple devices helped with early adoption.

Since its launch, the company has never released any statistics or even characterized key measures of traction that Apple TV + may be receiving. Cook appeared last January at the Beverly Hilton in support of Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Aniston of The morning show after attending a dazzling premiere for the show at Lincoln Center in New York.