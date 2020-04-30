Apple and Google will release the first versions of the contact tracking tool to developers – Latest news

Alphabet Inc's Apple Inc and Google will release two early versions this week of their proposed technology to curb the spread of the coronavirus to selected developers for testing purposes, the companies said earlier this week.

The two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99% of the world's smartphones, had said earlier this month that they would work together to create contact tracking technology to slow the spread of the virus by allowing users to opt-in. for logging in to other phones they've been close to.

The rare collaboration is expected to accelerate the use of applications that aim to bring potentially infected people to testing or quarantine faster and more reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in virus management once the blockages end, health experts say.

Apple and Google plan to release the final version of their tools in mid-May after developers complete testing.

