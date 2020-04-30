Ansel Elgort still stuns like the face of the red pole By Ralph Lauren

Ansel Elgort is still stunned as the face of Ralph Lauren's Polo Red. The son of famous New York photographer Arthur Elgort has made a name for himself in fashion, acting, and music. He is a DJ under the name Ansolo and in a behind the scenes video for Ralph Lauren, you can see him mixing tracks for Ralph Lauren x Ansel Elgort's Polo Red Remix. In the video, he described the scent as energetic and electrifying and shared that he helped design the Polo Red Remix bottle. With several varieties of the colony, there are Polo Red, Polo Red Rush and Polo Red Remix. In the video commercials, Ansel stars with the stunning model Alanna Arrington in a series of campaigns for the colony where the two meet at a fancy party where she is a DJ, they ride off into the sunset, just with a twist.

In this modern version, the boy meets the girl and is lucky thanks to his cologne, Alanna proves to be a modern woman. Although they go together in a vehicle (and notice, she was the DJ, when Ansel is a real DJ, she ends up in her own car and the two enter a street race. Once at their destination, Alanna is the first to jump ). a cliff in the water below with Ansel following her right behind her.

Once in the water, the two look each other in the eye.

The red images in the videos create the atmosphere and the feeling that Polo Red is for those who yearn for emotion, want spontaneity in their lives and are adventurous pervades every scene.

The colony is described as an adrenaline "fever,quot;.

You can check out Ralph Lauren's Polo Red Rush official announcement starring Ansel Elgort and Alanna Arrington below.

You can watch the Behind the scenes video with Ansel Elgort where he talks about his collaboration with Ralph Lauren for the Polo Red Remix x Ansel Elgort fragrance and the unique bottle below.

Take a look at Ansel Elgort as Ansolo below.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

show your @Ansolo_Music Support following me here on soundcloud https://t.co/Yahq9JuDFh RT post and answer me with a screenshot! first 50! – Ansel (@AnselElgort) October 4, 2013

What do you think of Ansel Elgort's Ralph Lauren Polo Red campaign?

Ad %MINIFYHTML0ed48c00f501704f89477a2a49e36ef125% %MINIFYHTML0ed48c00f501704f89477a2a49e36ef125%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys covering entertainment and fashion.



Post views:

0 0