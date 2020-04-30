Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

An additional 3.8 million American workers applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, bringing the total number of Americans who have sought unemployment aid since March to at least 30 million. Overall, the layoffs equate to the fastest recorded job loss.

"This is a decrease from the previous week, but still more than five times the previous record high," Nick Bunker, director of the Indeed Hiring Lab, said in a statement. "A low number of millions may be a relief compared to earlier this month, but objectively it's a horrible statistic. "

During the week ending April 23, Florida experienced the largest jump in unemployment claims across the United States, with 326,000 new claims, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"Initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to decline, but remain at levels that seemed unthinkable before the coronavirus pandemic and exceeded expectations in the past week," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics in the United States, in a note. research.

In almost all industries, nonessential companies have closed during the coronavirus outbreak, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of ​​when they will return. Although governors in some states have begun allowing businesses to reopen under certain restrictions, a full economic recovery can be months or even years, according to analysts.

By April, economists say the unemployment rate could hit 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it peaked at 25%.

– The Associated Press contributed reports.