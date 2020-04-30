Angela Simmons flaunts her curves in body positivity post: built, not bought

Angela Simmons showed off her shapely curves in an Instagram post, where she wore a skimpy bikini.

"She is not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she is not sure … she does not have a 6 pack … In all of this she learned to love herself unconditionally … because if she did not, who could? ? " The post begins.

Angela wants you to know that she is completely natural.

"She is me. And I am she … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you are with it. It is not easy. But it is worth it. You are worth it. You don't have to be what nobody (society) tells you to be. You can be YOU freely. There is nothing more beautiful than a sure woman! Built not bought "