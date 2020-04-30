Angela Simmons drops her clothes and flaunts her natural figure, sharing a message about body positivity

Angela Simmons flaunted her natural body for the camera. He wanted to share a message for all his fans and followers regarding body positivity in the midst of a world in which many women look flawless and unnatural thanks to cosmetic surgeries.

"She is not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she is not sure … she does not have a 6 pack …" During all this, she learned to love herself unconditionally … because if not did it, who would? She is me. And I am her … My strength is rooted deeper than the surface. I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you are with him. Is not easy. But is it worth it. You are worth it. You don't have to be what nobody (society) tells you to be. You can be YOUR freely. There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman! Built not bought #BNB #DoWhatMakesYouHappy #WalkingInMyPurpose @purpose_app Angela ’Angela captioned her post.

One follower said, "Look, this is what Romeo was talking about … prank, prank lmao he was seeing when he was growing up hip hop last night."

Another commenter posted this: ‘Anything that is not fake is wonderful. The beauty of being a natural woman. "

Someone else seems surprised that Angela is single: see I see you have prey for children! And you can't find good man shit … you're just looking in the wrong place for love ❤️ it's for many good men you're ignoring the waste of * gas … beautiful photo of love. "

A commenter praised Angela and said: ‘I love this !!!!! I have always admired your dedication and discipline! #builtnotbought, "while someone else posted this message:" Why is she always in her underwear? "I don't think it is necessary to send a message."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A commenter wrote this for the haters: "They don't hear it though. You used to see plastic blocks together and labeled,quot; beautiful "

Another follower said: ‘Not everyone should be skinny, not everyone should have a 6. Idk package from which ppl gets these standards. Life is short, don't spend it hating yourself. "

Ad

What do you think about Angela's message and photos?



Post views:

0 0