Anderson Cooper officially a father after welcoming his son Wyatt Morgan – Share emotional announcements and adorable photos!

Anderson Cooper turned to social media to announce that he is now officially a father! The CNN presenter posted some super adorable photos of the newborn named after his late father, Wyatt.

Alongside the images, he also wrote a long subtitle in which he talked about what this means to him and more!

‘I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is, "began his moving letter announcement.

See this post on Instagram I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. I weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, it is sweet, smooth, healthy and I am more than happy. As a gay child, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son. Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. I wish my mom, dad, and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on April 30, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. PDT

In fact, you may know that Anderson's father, writer Wyatt Emory Cooper passed away in 1978 during open-heart surgery.

He was only 50 years old, and although he was still quite young, Anderson was old enough to remember his father very well and miss him to this day.

Additionally, the presenter also shared a similar announcement about becoming a parent, this time on the air.

With that said, she also got a little emotional talking about her new baby.

He also revealed that he also paid tribute to his mother, not just his father, by naming his son.

Gloria Vanderbilt is no longer with us, she passed away in June at the age of 95.

Ad %MINIFYHTML705564d88ac0db76ceb0e95ee1d68cac26% %MINIFYHTML705564d88ac0db76ceb0e95ee1d68cac26%

Middle My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son, he weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy and I'm more than happy, "Anderson shared with his audience.



Post views:

0 0