Anderson Cooper is a dad now

Meet Wyatt Morgan Cooper!
On Thursday, Anderson Cooper shared the sweetest news: He's Dad Now!
He made the announcement with an Instagram post with a photo of him holding his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.
"I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father," Anderson wrote. "This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is."
"My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy and I'm more than happy. "
"As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son."
"I wish my mom and dad and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," he wrote. "I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."
He also shared the news on his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360, and opened up more about wishing his family could see him start his own.
"I like to believe that you can see it. I picture you all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing … happy to know that your love is alive in me and in Wyatt … and that our family continues. New life. New love,quot; Cooper said in midair.
He also expressed his gratitude to Wyatt's surrogate mother, saying he is "eternally grateful,quot; that she "cared for him with love, tenderness, and gave birth to him."
Congratulations Anderson!
