Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his baby

Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of your baby!

The CNN presenter shared the great news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and shared the first photo of the adorable baby in the air and on Instagram. "I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. Named after my father, who died when I was ten, "the star captioned the candid image." I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy and I'm more than happy. "

He continued, "As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son."