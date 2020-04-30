Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his baby

Anderson Cooper / Instagram
Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of your baby!
The CNN presenter shared the great news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and shared the first photo of the adorable baby in the air and on Instagram. "I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. Named after my father, who died when I was ten, "the star captioned the candid image." I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy and I'm more than happy. "
He continued, "As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son."
Additionally, Anderson thanked the substitute who carried sweet Wyatt for the past nine months. "Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing what she and all substitutes give to families who cannot bear children." "My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me," he shared. "My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."
Anderson added: "I wish my mother and father and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I picture them all together, hugging, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love it's alive in me and Wyatt, and that our family continues. "
Congratulations to Anderson on his bundle of joy!
%MINIFYHTML90284ff1e84a02f16610525e59b8309615%