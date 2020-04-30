And the winner is … – Up News Info

Trevor Noah kicked off his monologue for Tonight's The daily show of social distance by pointing out that EE. USA has registered the millionth COVID-19 case. But let's continue with the comedy.

Comedy Central late at night spent a few minutes talking about the news that caught Hollywood's attention on Tuesday. No, it's not the latest Windows hit between studios and exhibitors – the Film Academy changes its rules to make movies that premiere on streaming services eligible for next year's Oscars.

"If you ask me, the Academy had no choice but to do this," he said from his home office. "I mean, (coronavirus) has closed everything. There are no movies coming out. So if they didn't include the broadcast, which movie gets an Oscar nomination? Like Sonic the Hedgehog – that movie would win everything by default. "

He went on to suggest that "instead of having an award ceremony for movies that no one really saw, why not make an Oscar for the best movies of all time?" He postulated a "mega-tournament: the All-Star Oscars".

He added: "I would see those Oscars."

Are you listening, Academia? A millennium says it would see the Academy Awards!

Take a look at the clip below; Oscar comments start at the 2:43 mark. There is also Noah's idea of ​​how the golden statuette should be redesigned for the COVID-19 era: