Ana de Armas publishes new photos of the birthday celebration with Ben Affleck

It seems that Ben Affleck and Ana de ArmasLove is the real deal.
In honor of his 32nd birthday on Thursday, the Knives out Star turned to Instagram not only to thank her 2.8 million followers for the good wishes, but also to make her relationship with A-lister very, very official.
Ana shared a series of snapshots of what looks like an intimate, desert getaway that she and Ben took in honor of their special day.
"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Greetings to another great year," the post captioned.
In addition to a scenic selfie, Ben took photos of the Cuban-Spanish star enjoying a chocolate cake and a room full of birthday balloons.
Ana and Ben, 47, first bonded early last month when they visited their hometown of Havana, Cuba. Since then, they have explored their budding romance on a Costa Rican vacation and recently enjoyed downtime in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ben and Ana are in quarantine at their home, where they have been together since they returned from Costa Rica," a source recently told E! News. "They have a simple daily routine that includes walking Ana's dog and ordering food … Every other day, Ben has been visiting his children and Ana is staying at the house."
Happy birthday to Ana! Check out more photos from his birthday trip above.
