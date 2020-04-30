Ana de Armas publishes new photos of the birthday celebration with Ben Affleck

It seems that Ben Affleck and Ana de ArmasLove is the real deal.

In honor of his 32nd birthday on Thursday, the Knives out Star turned to Instagram not only to thank her 2.8 million followers for the good wishes, but also to make her relationship with A-lister very, very official.

Ana shared a series of snapshots of what looks like an intimate, desert getaway that she and Ben took in honor of their special day.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Greetings to another great year," the post captioned.

In addition to a scenic selfie, Ben took photos of the Cuban-Spanish star enjoying a chocolate cake and a room full of birthday balloons.