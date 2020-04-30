Amy Schumer blames the embarrassing name of the son of & # 39; Shameful & # 39; from exhaustion as a new father

Instagram

The name of her son Gene left the actress of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, embarrassed because it sounded like & # 39; genital fissure & # 39 ;.

Amy Schumer She has insisted that her son's unfortunate name was not a joke after some fans speculated that she had landed the girl with a terrible nickname for laughing.

The "I feel pretty"The star revealed on her podcast last month, March 2020, that she and her husband Chris Fischer She had made the decision to rename her son Gene Attell Fischer after realizing it sounded like "genital fissure."

Opening on the shameful situation in Howard SternOn the SiriusXM show on Wednesday April 29, 2020 during a video chat with the presenter, Amy jokingly covered her son's ears and sighed, "Oh my gosh, don't tell him, we're not saying anything to him. He's so embarrassing " "

When asked when she realized the unfortunate similarities between her son's name and a genital fissure, Amy revealed that it was a "month in," adding that she was surprised that "it would never have hit her." because he considers himself a "dirty person".

"You know, you are the new parents, they are a little tired and ecstatic, and I do not know if they like any troll on the Internet, or someone, and I read it and said: 'Oh my God & # 39 ; ". she said.

When Stern commented that she thought Amy might have been "laughing" at her son's name, the comedian replied, "I know, everyone gave me credit, and I said, 'No, that's a great f ** k above. "