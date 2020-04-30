Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was not keeping up well in the past few days. He had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor had returned from New York in September 2019 after receiving cancer treatment for over a year. He battled the disease for a long time and finally succumbed this morning. Just a day after the shock of actor Irrfan Khan's death, the news of Rishi Kapoor's death came. The stars are posting messages on social media to offer their condolences to their family.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among the first to communicate with the Kapoor family through social media.

Take a look at their posts below.

It seems that we are in the middle of a nightmare … I just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away is heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star, and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with your family ðÂÂŸÂÂ ™ ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂ » – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi's death is a stab in my heart. We partnered in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch … until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima and Dabbooji – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020