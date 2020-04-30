Home Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor
%MINIFYHTML38ed78d05aff9b355a9b8677310f6f7312%

Rishi Kapoor was not keeping up well in the past few days. He had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor had returned from New York in September 2019 after receiving cancer treatment for over a year. He battled the disease for a long time and finally succumbed this morning. Just a day after the shock of actor Irrfan Khan's death, the news of Rishi Kapoor's death came. The stars are posting messages on social media to offer their condolences to their family.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra were among the first to communicate with the Kapoor family through social media.

Rishi celebrities

Take a look at their posts below.

%MINIFYHTML38ed78d05aff9b355a9b8677310f6f7313%%MINIFYHTML38ed78d05aff9b355a9b8677310f6f7314%%MINIFYHTML38ed78d05aff9b355a9b8677310f6f7315%%MINIFYHTML38ed78d05aff9b355a9b8677310f6f7316%

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©