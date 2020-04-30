American, Delta and United Airlines require passengers to wear masks

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said Thursday they will soon require passengers to cover their faces during flights, following the example of JetBlue Airways.

The move comes as small and large airlines consider how to comply with social distancing recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most flights are nearly empty these days: Air travel has decreased 95% from a year ago, and the average domestic flight has 17 passengers, according to industry figures.

But recently passengers have posted photos on social media of crowded planes with many passengers not covering their faces despite the recommendation by federal health officials to wear a mask when they were in public to prevent the spread of the virus it causes. COVID-19.

In some cases, airlines created crowds by canceling other flights and carrying passengers on fewer planes.

During a three-hour layover at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Vince Warburton noticed a crowd gathering in the gate area before his American Airlines flight to Los Angeles.

"People were laughing at the fact that (the gate agents) were encouraging us at social distance as they boarded the plane, and there were so many people in line," said the 32-year-old video engineer, who was traveling. to a job. .

The laughter did not last long.

"When we got on the plane, we were all sitting next to each other," said Warburton, who was flying on a discount ticket and assigned a center seat in a full row. "People were very uncomfortable. I was very uncomfortable. "

Airline executives say they know customers need to feel safe before venturing from taking refuge in their homes to getting on a plane, and have taken some steps.

This week JetBlue became the first US airline. USA In announcing that it will require passengers to wear face covers during flights, starting next week.

"Wearing a face covering is not about protecting yourself, it is about protecting those around you," said JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty. "This is the new flight tag."

Earlier Thursday, Frontier Airlines said it would begin requiring masks on May 8. Delta and United announced that they would make the mandatory masks starting Monday.

So far, those airlines said they were encouraging passengers to wear masks, with several requiring their own flight attendants to wear them.

Just hours before American Airlines announced that it will require passengers to cover themselves, the airline's CEO, Doug Parker, said he wanted to see how the rule worked on JetBlue, and expressed reservations about enforcing a mandatory policy.

"We want to be careful about putting our team in the position of being a cop on that," Parker told The Associated Press. "What we expect instead is that virtually all customers choose for their own protection and out of respect for others on the plane to wear a mask in flight."

The Association of Flight Attendants, which says 300 of its members have hired COVID-19, and some Democrats in Congress are pressuring the Trump administration to demand that passengers wear masks.

Air travel is "an important vector for COVID-19," said Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., And Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Representative Peter DeFazio, chairman of D-Ore, chairman of the House of Representatives Transportation Committee, said he lobbied the head of the Federal Aviation Administration to demand coverage for all passengers and crew, and require airlines to take "reasonable,quot; steps to keep passengers safe distances from each other.

In a statement, the FAA said that administrator Stephen Dickson expects airlines to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has recommended that everyone use facial coverage when in public.

Beyond the masks, several airlines say they are blocking some or all of the intermediate seats to create social estrangement. That is possible now on most flights, but it will be more difficult when passengers begin to return in greater numbers: airlines would lose revenue if they blocked seats at that time. It is also more difficult on smaller regional aircraft; passengers can be seated close to each other to balance the plane's load.

Princess Johnson, a bus driver in Chicago, said she felt claustrophobic on a recent flight to Indianapolis because the few passengers had to sit in a section of the plane.

"If someone sneezed, we would all have been sick," Johnson said, adding that she was one of the few passengers wearing a mask.

Mike Ritchie said that almost everyone on his American Airlines flight home from Orlando, Florida, wore a mask.

"Good flight. Not that many people," he said. "The stewardesses made sure everyone was well spaced, and I would fly again if I had to."

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said this week that his airline is considering filling flights that do not fill more than two-thirds so that the middle seats can always be empty. He said steps like those might be necessary for passengers to feel safe, but he clearly sees them as temporary steps.

"I don't accept forever more people staying six feet away and wearing masks for the rest of our lives," Kelly said.

Almost all airlines say they are stepping up airplane cleaning, sometimes including the use of misting machines to spray antiviral chemicals inside the cabin. They are also trying to persuade passengers that the air inside the cabin is safe to breathe.

Cabin air in most aircraft is a mix of fresh outside air and recirculated air that passes through high-efficiency HEPA filters designed to trap most of the particles in the air.

___

Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this report.

