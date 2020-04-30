American Airlines Records $ 2.2 Billion Loss as Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Decrease in Air Travel – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – American Airlines reported a staggering loss of $ 2.24 billion during the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel.

The Fort Worth-based airline's revenue fell 19%, while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread.

The situation has become more serious since the end of the first quarter. Air travel within the US USA They have plummeted 95% from a year ago, judging by the number of people screened at the nation's airports.

"Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge," said President and CEO Doug Parker.

American's massive loss compared to a profit of $ 185 million in the same quarter last year.

American said that adjusted for non-recurring items, it lost $ 2.65 a share. That was worse than the average forecast of a loss of $ 2.08 per share for 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Parker highlighted the efforts of Americans to increase their liquidity, hoping that it will accumulate enough cash to overcome the pandemic, including obtaining $ 5.8 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs through September.

American estimated it ended March with $ 6.8 billion in cash and other liquidity, including $ 2 billion that it raised during the first quarter.

The airline reduced its flight schedule by 80% in May and June, landed hundreds of planes, and offered early retirement and partially paid vacations to cut labor costs. The cheaper fuel caused by the collapse of energy prices will contribute to a reduction of more than $ 12 billion in spending in 2020, the airline said.

"We have a lot of difficult work ahead of us," Parker said in a statement that also cited uncertainty about the future.

American's loss overshadowed the $ 534 million loss reported last week by Delta Air Lines, which is slightly higher on revenue. United Airlines was scheduled to release the first quarter figures later on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also posted a loss in the first quarter, which was the first in about nine years. The airline said it expected revenue to drop between 90% and 95% in April and May compared to the previous year.

