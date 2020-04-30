Alyssa Milano & # 39; can't imagine & # 39; Joe Biden assaulting a woman as if he was accused of

WENN

The student of & # 39; Melrose Place & # 39; defends his political stance while supporting former Vice President Barack Obama ahead of the upcoming United States general election.

Up News Info –

Actress and activist against sexual harassment. Alyssa Milano has defended its support for the US presidential candidate. USA Joe Biden after he was charged with sexual assault.

Reade, a former staff member during Biden's Senate race, alleged that he had attacked her by penetrating her with his fingers in March 2020, and previously claimed that he had touched her on the shoulder and neck in a way that made her feel uncomfortable

The former vice president denied his claims, and a New York Times investigation found it difficult to substantiate the allegations, but Milano has come under fire from his campaign mates, including Rose McGowan for supporting Biden.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In a new op-ed published on Up News Info.com, the "Melrose place"Star defended her position, stating that although Reade's accusations" worry her, "she" cannot imagine (him) doing any of the things he is accused of "and compared them to the multiple accusations against the president. Donald trump.

"I still support Joe Biden because I think that is the best option for that future, and again it is not up to women to acquit perpetrators," wrote the leader of the #MeToo movement. "How do progressive women choose between the p ** s and chief grabber who has done so much harm to our country and a man who has charges against him?"

Milano also reflected that there are "gray areas" in a world controlled by men and that women face "impossible choices" before affirming that Reade and all the accusers still must have "space to tell their story."

However, she later added, "But I also don't want her to be the fodder for the machine. I honestly don't know what's next. Believing women was never about 'Believing all women no matter what they say' It was about changing the culture of NOT believing women by default. It was about ending the patriarchy's dangerous drive for self-preservation at all costs, victims condemn themselves. "