Alexis Skyy talks about the opening of her Beauty Bar and how her relationship with Fetty Wap impacted her first business when she was only 19 years old (Exclusive details)

Exclusive TSR Details: Roommates, Alexis Skyy came to all of your hearts when she joined the LHHATL cast a few seasons ago. Now, she's not only an influencer on social media, she's also a mom and entrepreneur!

If you haven't heard it yet, Alexis is gearing up to open a new beauty bar on Long Island, New York, and walked into The Shade Room to talk about her new adventure! The beauty bar, called Lux ​​House Beauty Bar, will mostly include all beauty services, including hair, eyelashes, waxing, facials, and even boxes.

However, this new salon is not Alexis' first business. She tells us that she opened a spa when she was just 19 years old, but her relationship with her ex and baby daddy Fetty Wap was a distraction for her.

"I had a salon when I was 19 and honestly I didn't know anything about running a business. I came straight from the strip club trying to run a spa," he said. "And I was so busy running after Fetty at the time. We were together. and I lost focus and the business was not working well, so I had to shut it down. "

Despite having to close her first business, Alexis says quitting was not an option for her. So, she turned to hosting parties as a form of income to support her new company, Lux House. She says that this time she is fully focused and "ready to become a millionaire."

“I felt like I failed and it always bothered me. So I accumulated money from my accommodation and put everything away and said you knew what, let me open another store, ”he said. "I am much more focused and ready to become a millionaire."

While the cities are closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, Alexis Skyy is confident that the Lux House will be able to open this June.