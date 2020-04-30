Alamo Drafthouse Names Shelli Taylor as New Executive Director – Up News Info

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has elected former Starbucks executive and president of United Planet Fitness Partners, Shelli Taylor, as Executive Director of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. He will officially take office on May 1.

“Six months ago I started looking for a CEO who could work as a partner and collaborator, with a strong voice and battle-proven leadership skills. Shelli Taylor brings that and more, ”said Drafthouse founder Tim League. "I am amazed at the depth and breadth of Shelli's brand growth and leadership experience. I am excited to partner with her to overcome the current challenges facing our industry and continue to advance towards our company's vision, to be the best cinema that has ever existed or will exist ”.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Tim League and its talented team have created an unrivaled film brand based on passion, innovation and a local community mindset that ranges from food and drink to fantastic programming, "said Taylor." I am committed to the vision. from Alamo Drafthouse to share the films we love with the widest possible audience while offering the best film experience in the industry. "

Drafthouse founder Tim League will take on the newly created role of Executive President, where he will lead the board of directors and continue to guide and develop creative new creative initiatives for Alamo Drafthouse, sister company Mondo and the Austin-based Fantastic Fest.

Taylor's new role comes at a critical time when the Drafthouse is navigating a landscape where theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His first priority is to lead the reopening of the theaters, ensuring the safest possible experience for both guests and staff. Since the closings began, the Drafthouse team has worked diligently in collaboration with industry groups and local health officials to develop new comprehensive safety protocols and training procedures.

Prior to her new role as CEO of Drafthouse, Taylor was President and COO of United Planet Fitness Partners. She too She worked as an executive at Starbucks, where she was instrumental in building a culture and infrastructure for rapid expansion in China. She was also Vice President of Disney English China, China's leading English language provider offering immersive English language experiences, products and services for children.