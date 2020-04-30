Alameda joins Oakland, San Francisco on "Slow Streets,quot; program during coronavirus shelter in place – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – The city of Alameda will begin a "slow streets,quot; pilot program on Thursday.

Similar to existing initiatives in Oakland and San Francisco, the program calls for implementing "soft,quot; closures of selected streets in Alameda through traffic to facilitate the maintenance of social distancing of more than six feet during the coronavirus. pandemic.

City officials said they expect the program to last at least the duration of the Alameda County place-of-refuge order.

They claim that with the park's services, closed gyms and pools, and crowded trails, many Alameda residents are looking for other ways to exercise safely while maintaining the required social distance.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Alameda officials said it can be difficult to keep six feet or more apart on many sidewalks, park trails, and bike routes, so many people choose to walk on the street to maintain the required distance, but end up exposing themselves to vehicles. they move quickly. traffic.

The city says that by limiting traffic on select streets, it will create more places for people to walk, run, bike, skateboard and inline skate, in line with its "Vision Zero,quot; effort to provide safer streets for all. .

The selected streets will remain open for emergency vehicles and local traffic, but the city encourages others to use alternative routes.

The initial areas where the slow street program will be implemented are Pacific Avenue between Grand and Oak and Versailles Avenue between Central Avenue and Fernside Boulevard.

The slow streets measure will be in force 24 hours a day.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.