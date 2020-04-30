AI is creating memes now, and they are pure gold – BGR

ImgFlip released a meme generator that assigns tasks to the AI ​​with fun captions for popular meme formats.

The absurd results are sometimes confusing, but often fun.

The algorithm was powered by human-generated memes to teach AI how to be fun.

Ah memes. The Internet's favorite form of communication is a combination of fast-growing and fast-growing block text and images, and if you take a week off the web, you'll miss out on a generation of new memes. There are good memes and bad memes. The good ones are shared, republished and spread on social media. You never see the bad guys because, well, they aren't shared.

Now, a new class of memes is being born, and they are not created by the human hand. They are AI memes and ImgFlip, an online tool for creating memes, graphics, and other visual oddities, has unleashed them for us at the best possible time.

The idea here is quite simple. You take popular meme formats like "Distracted Boyfriend,quot; or "Two Buttons,quot; and let an AI show up with the text labels and captions. With so many memes on the Internet, training such an algorithm is easy for ImgFlip. The site channels user-created memes that use the site's own meme creation tools into the neural network, teaching you how to be fun.

Somehow, through thick and thin, it works pretty well in an absurd way.

"These captions are generated by a deep artificial neural network," explains the site about the AI ​​meme generator. “Nothing about text generation is encoded, except that the maximum length of the text is limited by sanity. The model uses prediction at the character level, so you can specify prefix text of one or more characters to influence the generated text. Using someone's name or other short text as a prefix works best. "

Sometimes AI creates a meme that looks like it's made by a person. The flow of the labels matches what you can already expect to see. Other times, nothing seems to match and the word salad fills the screen. It is the memes that fall right in the middle of these two extremes that hit me the most. They are delicious and absurd and can be explored nonstop. All you have to do is choose a meme format and let the AI ​​invent what it wants. Here is a small sample of the results.

Maybe it's just the slight delirium of being trapped inside during a viral pandemic, but there is something incredibly perfect about this silly web tool. I recommend that you try it out for yourself or at least get on the site and browse the collection of AI memes that others have already generated.

