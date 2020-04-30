Agent Lit David Vigliano acquires his agency six years after the sale – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: David Vigliano, the literary agent who has represented authors from Oprah Winfrey and David Mamet to Chip and Joanna Gaines and Val Kilmer, the last two of whom have just published bestsellers, has re-acquired its publishing assets from the Y Entertainment Group.

Vigliano had sold his company in 2014 and was head of AGI AGI's Vigliano Literary LLC, but is now returning with his own boutique store. Vigliano Associates, renamed, will operate from its location at 57 East 73rd Street in New York. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am grateful for all I have learned from the AGI superstar constellation of agents, and I am excited to take what I learned and put it into practice when I return to operating independently," Vigliano said.

Related story Reflecting on screen perspectives for Lawrence Wright's pandemic novel & # 39; The End Of October & # 39; Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Vigliano created the role of in-house packager at Warner Books before starting his own agency in 1986. He represented Bob Greene and Oprah Winfrey The best diet of life (one of the biggest non-fiction breakthroughs ever published) as well as The private prayer diaries of Pope John Paul II. He is also the literary agent for Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have sold over 2.5 million books and whose Magnolia Table, Volume 2 sold 130,000 hardcover copies last week in the US USA after their debut on April 7.

Her clients have included Prince, Janet Jackson, Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, Mike Tyson, Kevin Durant, Suzanne Summers and Rocco DiSpirito. Recent offerings include memoirs of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Kilmer, whose Simon & Schuster published I am your Huckleberry hit the shelves last week and is number 8 on the New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list. Vigliano has represented 23 NYT No. 1 bestsellers.

Among her clients' books that have been turned into movies are Tearing down the house (which became twenty-one), The newbie, home for the holidays, Veronica Guerin and Another day in the paradise. It also represents David Ritz, whose Respect: the life of Aretha Franklin It is the basis for the upcoming biographical film starring Jennifer Hudson as Franklin.