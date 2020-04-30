Adam Lambert's part as Queen lead singer almost went to the Sons of Apollo Frontman

WENN / Instagram

Jeff Scott Soto reveals, in an interview with web character Miles Schuman, there were "discussions" about him joining Brian May and Roger Taylor as Paul Rodgers' replacement.

Up News Info –

Sons of Apollo singer Jeff Scott Soto was almost recruited to join Queen before Adam Lambert the concert landed.

First Travel Rocker, who was one of the vocalists for the "Queen Extravaganza" tribute, reveals that there were "discussions" about his incorporation. Brian May and Roger taylor how Paul Rodgers& # 39; replacement, but the concert of your dreams was not going to be.

"I can't go into detail and I don't want to go into anything that throws caution to the wind, basically. I really can't go into more detail. There were discussions, let's put it this way," he says to the web personality. Miles Schuman.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"There was a brief time lapse before Adam there was an argument and it didn't go beyond that. So I'll leave it at that. I value my friendship and everything I have with those boys, so I'm not going to say anything to pat myself on your back just for people to say, 'Hey, you should have …' No need … '

"There was evidence at one point, and it just didn't turn into anything."

Meanwhile, Soto and the bassist friend Kuky Sanchez He joined May and Taylor from their homes for a virtual performance of Queen's "We Are The Champions" earlier this month.