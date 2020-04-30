Adam Driver Meets Jeff Nicols for "Commander Yankee" – Up News Info

Adam Driver will meet with director Jeff Nichols for Yankee Commander, The Up News Info has confirmed. The film will be an adaptation of a New Yorker David Grann's article that follows two men who rose to the rank of Commander during the Cuban Revolution.

The article is about William Alexander Morgan, an American from Ohio who helped Castro and the Cuban rebels to overthrow Fulgencio Batista. He had reached the status of Commander, the only foreigner who was not the Argentine Che Guevara to be so respected. Soon after, Morgan's motives became suspicious and he was jailed. He faced a firing squad, accused of working for US intelligence. At the same time, his exploits as a rebel soldier led J. Edgar Hoover and everyone else to fight to figure out his motives and who he was working for.

Yankee Commander it is completely separate from Focus Features and George Clooney's previously announced project adapted from the same article.

Driver had a stellar award streak in the awards season and box office hits with Marriage history, report and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He also stars in the upcoming Ridley Scott. The last duel, which stopped production after the coronavirus outbreak.