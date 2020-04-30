Adam Driver Gets Lead Role in Real Life Cuban Revolution Movie

WENN

Kylo Ren, from the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; movie franchise, is expected to portray the main character in & # 39; The Yankee Commander & # 39 ;, a true-story film about the fall of Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista .

Actor Adam Driver meets with the filmmaker Jeff Nichols for a real life movie set during the Cuban Revolution.

The project will be based on reporter David grannThe 2012 New Yorker article, titled "The Yankee Commander", which described the natives of the USA. William Alexander MorganThe role of overthrowing the dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959, paving the way for Fidel Castro to take over.

Nichols is writing the script, from which he will direct, with Driver on board as its protagonist, reports Variety.

The official motto of Yankee Commander says: "Two people rose to the rank of Commander in the Cuban Revolution. One was Che Guevara. The other was an Ohio man; this is his story ".

Nichols and Driver previously teamed up for 2016 "Midnight special"

Production of the new movie is expected to start next year 2021.