Actor Rishi Kapoor dead at 67: Priyanka Chopra and more tribute

STR / AFP for Getty Images
Fans mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor.
According to CNN, citing a family representative, the actor died in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old.
According to the news organization, Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after receiving treatment in New York. CNN, citing a spokesperson for Reliance Industries LTD., Reported that the star had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
"Doctors and medical personnel at the hospital said it kept them entertained to the end," the family representative said in the statement to CNN. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest for two years of treatment on two continents. Family, friends, food, and movies remained his focus and everyone who knew him during this time was amazed at how he didn't let his disease will spread. " the best of him. He was grateful for the love of his admirers who came from all over the world. At his passing, everyone would understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not tears. "
Fans were also asked to continue to comply with current blocking restrictions.
Kapoor was born in 1952. According to CNN, he made his debut as a child actor with his father. Raj Kapoor1970 movie Mera Naam Joker. Only three years later, he starred Cop. He went on to appear in several films throughout his life, including Sargam, Tawaif, Chandni and Agneepath. He also received numerous recognitions throughout his career, including the prestigious Filmfare Award.
He is survived by his wife, actress. Neetu Singhand his two children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Following the news, several celebrities and members of the film industry turned to social media to pay tribute.
"My heart is so heavy,quot; Priyanka Chopra, who also appeared in Agneepath, He wrote via Instagram. "This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your sincere heart and your immeasurable talent will never meet again. It is a privilege to have met you even a little. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in Peace sir. #Rishikapoor. "
"Heartbroken … Rest in peace … my dear friend,quot; Rajinikanth additional.
"I can't believe it. Chintu hee @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile,quot; Kamal Haasan He also wrote. "We had mutual love and respect. We will miss my friend. My deepest condolences to the family."
Salman Khan, Nivin Pauly and several other actors also shared messages.
"Devastated!" Pauly wrote. "RIP #RishiKapoor sir!"
%MINIFYHTML5b3eda3b8f2248571943b71e65e2c8f314%%MINIFYHTML5b3eda3b8f2248571943b71e65e2c8f315%