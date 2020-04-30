Actor Rishi Kapoor dead at 67: Priyanka Chopra and more tribute

Fans mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor.

According to CNN, citing a family representative, the actor died in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old.

According to the news organization, Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after receiving treatment in New York. CNN, citing a spokesperson for Reliance Industries LTD., Reported that the star had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

"Doctors and medical personnel at the hospital said it kept them entertained to the end," the family representative said in the statement to CNN. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest for two years of treatment on two continents. Family, friends, food, and movies remained his focus and everyone who knew him during this time was amazed at how he didn't let his disease will spread. " the best of him. He was grateful for the love of his admirers who came from all over the world. At his passing, everyone would understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not tears. "

Fans were also asked to continue to comply with current blocking restrictions.