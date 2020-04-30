About 100 deceased bodies from the Brooklyn funeral home were found in un-refrigerated U-Haul trucks

The coronavirus outbreak has pushed US hospitals and funeral homes to the limit. As they have faced the harsh reality of running out of space to treat the infected and properly dispose of the deceased. Apparently, a local Brooklyn funeral home was left with no options, as it reportedly placed nearly 100 dead bodies in U-Haul trucks without refrigeration.

@CBSNews reports that New York City authorities were surprised to discover that nearly 100 bodies had been placed in various U-Haul trucks not refrigerated by a local Brooklyn funeral home. Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services explained that the reason the deceased bodies were placed inside the U-Hauls is because the freezer the company normally uses to store bodies recently stopped working.

The bodies were discovered by New York City authorities after local neighbors began complaining of an overwhelming odor. An eyewitness at the scene stated that they saw the bodies in a U-Haul pickup truck and that two pickup trucks and a truck had been parked outside the funeral home. Currently, no criminal charges have been filed against The Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home, but the company was cited for failing to control odors. Fortunately, a larger refrigerated truck was obtained later in the day, according to local authorities.

Brooklyn County President Eric Adams released a statement on the discovery:

"While this situation is under investigation, we should not have what we have now, with trucks lining the streets full of bodies. It was the people who passed by who saw leaks and detected a smell coming from a truck. ”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, New York crematoriums have been backed up and funeral directors across the city have called for help as they have run out of space.

